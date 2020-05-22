(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 22 maggio 2020

Ministry of Earth Science

Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (at 2030 Hrs IST)lay as a Depressionover Bangladesh





21 MAY 2020 9:00PM

The Deep Depression [remnant of the Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’] moved slightly northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours, further weakened into a Depressionand lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 21st May 2020 overBangladeshnear Lat. 25.4°N and Long. 89.6°Eabout 350 km north-northeast of Kolkata, 70 km south-southwest of Dhubri and 50 km east-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a well marked low during next 12 hours.

(1) Heavy rainfall Warning:

Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at isolated places very likely over west Assam and isolated heavy falls over Meghalaya during next 12 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely during next 12 hours.

(2) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely over Western Assam & Western Meghalaya during next 12 hours and reduce gradually thereafter.

