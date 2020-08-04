(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 04 agosto 2020 Brisbane City

Saturday, September 19, 2020, 7 – 9pm

The night sky is our canvas for a laser and light installation.

For millennia, people have looked to the night sky for solace, inspiration, meaning and guidance. Sunsuper Night Sky heralds the beginning of a new era, a time to come back together and make a connection.

Every Friday and Saturday night of the Festival, buildings across Brisbane’s skyline will play host to an interconnecting and pulsing laser beam installation set to an ethereal soundtrack.

Created by Australia’s most renowned audio-visual artist, Robin Fox, this exquisite light installation will be visible for miles from hundreds of vantage points across Brisbane. View Sunsuper Night Sky from the street, on your evening walk or even by CityCat. Cast your eyes up, contemplate life and wonder at the beauty of our world.

Accessibility: 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Art, Festivals, Free

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages.

Bookings: Find out more about this event on the Brisbane Festival website.

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D146997399