martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 531 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 569 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2619 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2255 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2619 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2171 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 868 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 107 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 532 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 527 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Agenparl

SUNSUPER NIGHT SKY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 04 agosto 2020 Brisbane City
Saturday, September 19, 2020, 7 – 9pm

Sunsuper Night Sky

The night sky is our canvas for a laser and light installation.

For millennia, people have looked to the night sky for solace, inspiration, meaning and guidance. Sunsuper Night Sky heralds the beginning of a new era, a time to come back together and make a connection.

Every Friday and Saturday night of the Festival, buildings across Brisbane’s skyline will play host to an interconnecting and pulsing laser beam installation set to an ethereal soundtrack.

Created by Australia’s most renowned audio-visual artist, Robin Fox, this exquisite light installation will be visible for miles from hundreds of vantage points across Brisbane. View Sunsuper Night Sky from the street, on your evening walk or even by CityCat. Cast your eyes up, contemplate life and wonder at the beauty of our world.

Accessibility: 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds

Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Art, Festivals, Free
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: Find out more about this event on the Brisbane Festival website.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D146997399

Post collegati

SUNSUPER NIGHT SKY

Redazione

STREET SERENADES

Redazione

MESSENGERS OF BRISBANE

Redazione

RAZZLE DAZZLE – OUTDOOR GALLERY

Redazione

CHANTAL FRASER’S (ARTIST) TOUR OF THE OUTDOOR GALLERY EXHIBITION, RAZZLE DAZZLE – CELEBRATING CARERS WEEK

Redazione

CURATORS’ WALKING TOUR OF OUTDOOR GALLERY EXHIBITION, RAZZLE DAZZLE – IN CELEBRATION OF GRANDPARENTS DAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More