24/06/2020

Publications

The world has seen a massive spike in violence against women and girls since the outbreak of COVID-19. On 5

April 2020, the United Nations Secretary-General issued a global call for peace in homes, strongly supported

by the European Union. A total of 146 member states responded, committing themselves to putting in place

immediate measures to mitigate and respond to this issue.