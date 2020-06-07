SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 07 giugno 2020

The total revenue of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category fell by 24% to OMR54.2 million until the end of March 2020 compared to OMR71.3 million for the same period of 2019.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 25% to reach 51.3% at the end of March 2020 against 68.4% for the same period of 2019, according the latest monthly statistics released by the NCSI.

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels fell by 19.5% in the 3-month period of 2020, reaching 389,621 guests from 483,995 guests for the same period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 157,098. This was followed by 115,857 Omani guests and 36,056 Asian guests till the end of March 2020, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was a fall in the number of American guests, Oceanian guests, and GCC guests by 18.1%, 4.7%, and 18.7%, respectively, until the end of March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

There was also a drop in the number of European, African and other Arab guests by 26.7%, 16.1% and 29.1%, respectively.

Omani hotels received 1.77 million guests and the hotels generated a total revenue of OMR229.5 in 2019.



Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/News/Pages/NewsCT_20200604122114917.aspx