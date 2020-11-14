SULPHUR AND CARBON ISOTOPES TOWARDS GALACTIC CENTRE CLOUDS

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 14 novembre 2020 First Author: Humire, P. K.

Instruments: ALMA_Band_3, ALMA_Bands, FLASH

ProgramIDs: 2011.0.00017.S, 2012.1.00012.S, 095.F-9538

BibCode: 2020A&A…642A.222H

Context. Measuring isotopic ratios is a sensitive technique used to obtain information on stellar nucleosynthesis and chemical evolution.

Aims: We present measurements of the carbon and sulphur abundances in the interstellar medium of the central region of our Galaxy. The selected targets are the +50 km s-1 Cloud and several line-of-sight clouds towards Sgr B2(N).

Methods: Towards the +50 km s-1 Cloud, we observed the J = 2-1 rotational transitions of 12C32S, 12C34S, 13C32S, 12C33S, and 13C34S, and the J = 3-2 transitions of 12C32S and 12C34S with the IRAM-30 m telescope, as well as the J = 6-5 transitions of 12C34S and 13C32S with the APEX 12 m telescope, all in emission. The J = 2-1 rotational transitions of 12C32S, 12C34S, 13C32S, and 13C34S were observed with ALMA in the envelope of Sgr B2(N), with those of 12C32S and 12C34S also observed in the line-of-sight clouds towards Sgr B2(N), all in absorption.

Results: In the +50 km s-1 Cloud we derive a 12C/13C isotopic ratio of 22.1 -2.4 +3.3, that leads, with the measured 13C32S/12C34S line intensity ratio, to a 32S/34S ratio of 16.3 -2.4 +3.0. We also derive the 32S/34S isotopic ratio more directly from the two isotopologues 13C32S and 13C34S, which leads to an independent 32S/34S estimation of 16.3 -1.7 +2.1 and 17.9 ± 5.0 for the +50 km s-1 Cloud and Sgr B2(N), respectively. We also obtain a 34S/33S ratio of 4.3 ± 0.2 in the +50 km s-1 Cloud.

Conclusions: Previous studies observed a decreasing trend in the 32S/34S isotopic ratios when approaching the Galactic centre. Our result indicates a termination of this tendency at least at a galactocentric distance of 130 -30 +60 pc. This is at variance with findings based on 12C/13C, 14N/15N, and 18O/17O isotope ratios, where the above-mentioned trend is observed to continue right to the central molecular zone. This can indicate a drop in the production of massive stars at the Galactic centre, in the same line as recent metallicity gradient ([Fe/H]) studies, and opens the work towards a comparison with Galactic and stellar evolution models.

The reduced spectra and datacubes are only available at the CDS via anonymous ftp to http://cdsarc.u-strasbg.fr (ftp://130.79.128.5) or via http://cdsarc.u-strasbg.fr/viz-bin/cat/J/A+A/642/A222



