SULFUR VACANCIES PROMOTING FE-DOPED NI3S2 NANOPYRAMID ARRAYS AS EFFICIENT BIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR OVERALL WATER SPLITTING

The development of cost-effective bifunctional catalysts for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) is critical to realize the commercialization of electrocatalytic water splitting. Herein, an effective defect engineering strategy, Ar plasma treatment, was adopted to promote both HER and OER activity of pre-synthesized Fe-doped Ni3S2 nano-pyramid arrays on nickel foam. The abundant sulfur vacancies endow Fe-doped Ni3S2 nano-pyramid arrays with low overpotential of 171 mV at 10 mA cm-2 and small Tafel slope of 49 mV dec-1 to drive the OER in 1.0 M KOH. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations reveal that sulfur vacancies together with Fe doping can effectively regulate the electronic structure of Ni3S2, resulting in increased electrical conductivity, reduced energy barrier, as well as enhanced reaction kinetics through weakening the binding strength between active sites and intermediates. Such defect-rich hetero-metal doped catalyst also deliver enhanced HER activity. As a result, a cell assembled by defect-rich Fe-Ni3S2 nano-pyramid arrays as both anode and cathode performs a low applied voltage of 1.63 V to reach current density of 10 mA cm-2, and outstanding long-term stability up to 60 h.