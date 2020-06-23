SULFUR-SUBSTITUTED URANYL STABILIZED BY FLUORIDE LIGANDS: MATRIX PREPARATION OF U(O)(S)F2VIA OXIDATION OF U(0) BY SOF2

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6782-6785

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03139A, Communication

Rui Wei, Xiuting Chen, Yu Gong

A neutral sulfur-substituted uranyl complex [U(O)(S)F 2 ] in which the SUO 2+ moiety is stabilized by electron withdrawing fluoride ligands was prepared via oxidation of U(0) by SOF 2 in cryogenic matrixes.

