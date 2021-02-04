SULFUR POISONING OF PT AND PTCO ANODE AND CATHODE CATALYSTS IN POLYMER ELECTROLYTE FUEL CELLS STUDIED BY OPERANDO NEAR AMBIENT PRESSURE HARD X-RAY PHOTOELECTRON SPECTROSCOPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06020H, Paper

Suwilai Chaveanghong, Takahiro Nakamura, Yasumasa Takagi, Benjamin Cagnon, Tomoya Uruga, Mizuki Tada, Yasuhiro Iwasawa, Toshihiko Yokoyama

We have investigated the S adsorption behaviours on Pt and Pt 3 Co anode and cathode electrode catalysts in PEFC under working conditions for the fresh and degraded states, by studying near ambient pressure HAXPES.

