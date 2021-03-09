martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
SULFUR-MODIFIED POROUS COVALENT ORGANIC POLYMERS AS BIFUNCTIONAL MATERIALS FOR EFFICIENT FLUORESCENCE DETECTION AND FAST REMOVAL OF HEAVY METAL IONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00130B, Research Article
Jin Li, Shitao Wang, Xiaohua Cao, Huanan Huang, Dapeng Cao
As one of the most toxic heavy metals to human beings and the environment, how to simultaneously achieve the fluorescent detection and removal of mercury in the wastewater is still…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D1QM00130B

