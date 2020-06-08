(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 08 giugno 2020 Sunday, July 5, 2020, 12 – 5pm

Suitcase Rummage is back! With restrictions easing and following the guidelines in place by QLD Health, Suitcase Rummage will be returning to Reddacliff Place.

Things will be slightly different and the Suitcase Rummage team need your help and support to ensure we can stay Rummaging, once they start up again. Read their event guidelines.

Suitcase Rummage is a mini scaled market with giant rewards; it promises to be everything that is a market without the hassle. Its about bringing a suitcase (or two!) filled to the brim with your goods and treats. You can be a part of the Rummage experience by selling wares or come along to buy some real beauties! There will be brilliant vintage, artwork, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, jewellery, seconds, hand-made, shoes, records, music, badges, cards, handmade paper…you name it! Come for a bargain, a swap, or an old fashioned haggle. Suitcase Rummage is not to be missed! Easy as pie.

For more information visit Suitcase Rummage.

Venue: Reddacliff Place, Brisbane City

Venue address: Reddacliff Place, 266 George Street, Brisbane City

Event type: Free, Markets

Cost: Free

Age: All ages

Bookings: No bookings required.

Bookings required: No

