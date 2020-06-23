martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mar 23 giugno 2020

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Suggestions invited for amending Motor Vehicle Rulesto defer BS-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvestors

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stake holders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules fordeferment of BS-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles,tractors and harvesters. A Notification to this effect has been issued on the 19th instant, which can be seen at www.morth.gov.in.

A draft notification  GSR 393 (E) dated 19th June2020 has been issued by the Ministry onthe request from Agriculture Ministry and construction equipment manufacturers in regard to providing some time for implementing the next stage of emission norms which are to be made applicable wef 1st Oct this year in view of COVID-19 situation.  Considering the request, the ministry has issued thedraft Notification regarding deferment of BS(CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters, from 1st Oct 2020 to 1st October 2021 inviting suggestions from stakeholders.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: <a upto 18th of July, 2020.

