domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
SUDAN: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/ VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL AND COMMISSIONER FOR INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS JUTTA URPILAINEN ON THE BAN OF FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 03 maggio 2020

The decision of Sudan to ban female genital mutilation is another historic step forward in the country. We praise the Government of Sudan in its entirety for taking this bold and historic step towards the full realisation of women’s and girls’ rights. The road towards a democratic and prosperous Sudan with equal rights and opportunities for all is long, but can only be travelled by taking steps like these. The European Union stands ready to support Sudan to implement this decision.

The same way they led the revolution last year, Sudanese women have led the fight to end female genital mutilation (FMG) in their country and serve as an example to the world.

World leaders have committed to eliminate FGM by 2030. Today this practice continues to be carried out in more than 90 countries in the world. Banning or criminalizing FGM is the first step of a long process to end a practice, which in many countries is enmeshed with tradition and religious beliefs.

The European Union is committed to promote the global trend towards banning FGM practice and all other harmful practices discriminating against women in various ways.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/78409/sudan-statement-high-representative-vice-president-josep-borrell-and-commissioner_en

