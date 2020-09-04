SUCCESSFUL ONGOING PARTNERSHIP WORK TO TACKLE ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR IN BRADFORD CITY CENTRE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 04 settembre 2020

Friday 4 September, 2020

Successful ongoing partnership work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the Rawson Place area of Bradford resulted in an arrest overnight.

A 44-year-old man, from Bradford was arrested last night (Thursday 3 September) as he was wanted on warrant and also for further drugs offences. When he was arrested, officers found an amount of Class C drugs on him.

Over the weekend, police will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the area with support from the Street Angels.

Inspector Richard Baildon, of Bradford City NPT, said: “We are aware of the problems in the Rawson Place area, and we are working with partners to combat any issues raised to us. “Our activity in the area is part of an ongoing partnership effort to support local businesses in the area and ensure the area feels safe for residents and people visiting the city centre. “Our NPT team also has a night time economy opertation in place to ensure anyone visiting in the area in the evening and over the weekend feels safe and to continue to tackle anti-social behaviour including street drinking in the vicinity. “Any information passed to the police is listened to and acted on, so I would encouraged anyone with any information to come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone who has any information about anti-social behaviour in their area, is urged to contact your local NPT team via 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/successful-ongoing-partnership-work-tackle-anti-social-behaviour-bradford-city-centre