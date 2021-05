(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 29 maggio 2021

Friday 28 May 2021

Over the past few days (27 and 28 May) NPT officers supported by Programme Precision, CID and District Crime Team conducted a number of warrants, largely in the Manningham area of Bradford.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/successful-days-action-bradford-tackle-drug-offences-and-organised-crime