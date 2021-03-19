venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
SUCCESSFUL 12 MONTHS FOR OPERATION STEERSIDE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 19 marzo 2021

Friday 19 March, 2021

Successful 12 months of enforcement activity for Operation Steerside during the pandemic.

In 2016, Operation Steerside was launched, specifically to tackle dangerous and anti-social driving in Bradford and then evolved in 2018 into a multi-agency partnership and continue to work to proactively tackle illegal use of the roads.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a significant increase in reports of anti-social use of motor vehicles in the Bradford District.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/successful-12-months-operation-steerside

