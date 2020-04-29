SUCCESS IN SPECIFIC DETECTION OF MOLECULES USING DEFORMATION OF A SINGLE ATOMIC SHEET

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 29 aprile 2020 (Toyohashi University of Technology (TUT)) Toyohashi University of Technology developed a test chip using graphene, a sheet material with a thickness of one carbon atom. The chip has a trampoline structure with a narrow gap of 1 micrometer or less formed under a monoatomic graphene film, and can specifically trap a biomarker, a protein included in bodily fluids, on graphene. It’s expected that viruses and diseases will be able to be simply and quickly examined using this test chip.

