The SelectUSA 2021 Investment Summit saw record-breaking numbers!

This year, for the first time ever, we saw:

Attendance from over 3,400 participants

– Representation from all 56 U.S. States and Territories

– Representation from over 80 international markets

– Over 500 speakers across 200+ sessions

– Over 350 SelectUSA Tech companies from 50+ markets

In her closing remarks, Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo ​​​​​​spoke to the success of the event, saying, “such broad participation is a testament to the confidence that current and potential investors have in the U.S. market.” She continued, “At SelectUSA, we’ve got a proven track record of success.”

​​​​​​​Thank you to all speakers, moderators, panelists, and participants whose engagement has made the 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit a success.

We look forward to seeing you in 2022!

Virtual Platform Reminders:

The virtual platform will close on JUNE 30, 2021.

If you haven’t already, be sure to complete the user-experience survey in your portal.

