(AGENPARL) – mar 29 giugno 2021 Thank you for making the 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit a huge success! []
[SelectUSA]
[HEADER]
The SelectUSA 2021 Investment Summit saw record-breaking numbers!
[HEADER STATS]
This year, for the first time ever, we saw:
Attendance from over 3,400 participants
—————————————————————
– Representation from all 56 U.S. States and Territories
—————————————————————
– Representation from over 80 international markets
—————————————————————
– Over 500 speakers across 200+ sessions
—————————————————————
– Over 350 SelectUSA Tech companies from 50+ markets
—————————————————————
In her closing remarks, Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo spoke to the success of the event, saying, “such broad participation is a testament to the confidence that current and potential investors have in the U.S. market.” She continued, “At SelectUSA, we’ve got a proven track record of success.”
Thank you to all speakers, moderators, panelists, and participants whose engagement has made the 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit a success.
We look forward to seeing you in 2022!
Virtual Platform Reminders:
The virtual platform will close on JUNE 30, 2021.
If you haven’t already, be sure to complete the user-experience survey in your portal.
[Join the FDI Conversation]
STAY CONNECTED:
SUBSCRIBER SERVICES: