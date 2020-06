(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 14 giugno 2020 Pharmacy experts have researched the effectiveness of hand sanitizers in the fight against CoViD-19 and warned the public to beware of sub-standard products. They have also provided detailed ‘recipes’ for the manufacture of effective hand sanitizing gels and explained the science behind them.

