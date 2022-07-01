(AGENPARL) – LONDON ven 01 luglio 2022
Published 4 November 2021
Last updated 1 July 2022
+ show all updates
-
1 July 2022
You can now submit your Plastic Packaging Tax return. New guidance has also been added on claiming tax relief and amending your return.
-
16 June 2022
The information in the ‘What to include on your return’ section has been updated.
-
21 April 2022
Guidance about submitting returns and payments for a group of companies has been added.
-
30 March 2022
Information in ‘The total weight of finished plastic packaging components imported into the UK in the accounting period’ section of the guide has been updated.
-
22 March 2022
Information has been added about what you will need to include on your return.
-
4 March 2022
Updated the section ‘Correcting an error in a previous tax return’ to explain you should make corrections as soon as possible and within 4 years from the due date of the tax return you are correcting.
-
7 February 2022
Added translation
-
31 January 2022
You must include components in the total weight of finished plastic packaging components manufactured in or imported to the UK, if you’ve reported them on a previous tax return as being intended for direct export but they have not been exported within 12 months from the date of manufacture or import.
-
31 December 2021
Links have been added to additional guidance on types of packaging, recycled packaging and claiming a credit.
-
4 November 2021
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/completing-your-plastic-packaging-tax-return