23.2 C
Rome
venerdì, Luglio 1, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishPolitica Estera

Submit your Plastic Packaging Tax return

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – LONDON ven 01 luglio 2022

Published 4 November 2021

Last updated 1 July 2022
+ show all updates

  1. 1 July 2022

    You can now submit your Plastic Packaging Tax return. New guidance has also been added on claiming tax relief and amending your return.

  2. 16 June 2022

    The information in the ‘What to include on your return’ section has been updated.

  3. 21 April 2022

    Guidance about submitting returns and payments for a group of companies has been added.

  4. 30 March 2022

    Information in ‘The total weight of finished plastic packaging components imported into the UK in the accounting period’ section of the guide has been updated.

  5. 22 March 2022

    Information has been added about what you will need to include on your return.

  6. 4 March 2022

    Updated the section ‘Correcting an error in a previous tax return’ to explain you should make corrections as soon as possible and within 4 years from the due date of the tax return you are correcting.

  7. 7 February 2022

    Added translation

  8. 31 January 2022

    You must include components in the total weight of finished plastic packaging components manufactured in or imported to the UK, if you’ve reported them on a previous tax return as being intended for direct export but they have not been exported within 12 months from the date of manufacture or import.

  9. 31 December 2021

    Links have been added to additional guidance on types of packaging, recycled packaging and claiming a credit.

  10. 4 November 2021

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/completing-your-plastic-packaging-tax-return

Previous articleEmplois étudiants à l’UTLN : Faites votre candidature !
Next articleComunicato stampa – Carabinieri. Il Capitano Cavallo trasferito a Caivano.
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia