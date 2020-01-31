31 Gennaio 2020
SUBMIT PROPOSALS: 2020 ASSEMBLY SESSIONS

(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 October 8-11 in Harpa, Reykjavík

CALL FOR PROPOSALS
2020 ASSEMBLY SESSIONS

Proposals are now being accepted for Sessions at the Eighth Arctic Circle Assembly, to be held October 8 – 11, 2020 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

NEW!: All Sessions will now run for either 55 or 60 minutes.

Sessions at the Arctic Circle Assembly are held in auditoriums, lecture halls, board rooms, and open spaces throughout Harpa and nearby venues.
Sessions are organized by governments, institutions, organizations, universities, think tanks, companies and others.
In addition the Arctic Circle itself organizes Plenary Sessions at the Assemblies.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MAY 1st, 2020
Submission Guidelines (http://www.arcticcircle.org/assemblies/2020/proposals)
Proposal Form (https://app.oxfordabstracts.com/stages/1751/submitter)

** Types of Sessions at the 2020 Arctic Circle Assembly:
————————————————————
1.
Morning Sessions I are held in the early morning on Friday and Saturday.
Perfect for breakfast discussions and shorter presentations.
Light catering can be provided by Harpa Conference Center at the expense of the Session organizers.

2.
Morning Sessions II are held throughout the morning on Thursday and just before lunch on Friday and Saturday, following morning Plenary Sessions.
This slot is well suited for shorter presentations, project overviews and sessions with up to four speakers.

3.
Afternoon Sessions are well suited for in-depth presentations, discussions, roundtables and workshops.

4.
Evening Sessions have more flexibility in duration, intended for gatherings with a more relaxed atmosphere, such as networking sessions, small receptions, game nights or film screenings.
Please note that drinks and light refreshments can be provided by Harpa Conference Center at the expense of the Session organizers.
Watch the video below for a sense of the action!

Participation will be granted based on Session topic, area of focus, goals, and room availability at Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Center.
When proposals are submitted, 50% of speakers need to be confirmed.

Programs from previous Assemblies, which list all past Sessions, may be found at www.arcticcircle.org.
The Arctic Circle provides an open, democratic forum for discussion and cooperation on Arctic Affairs.

http://www.arcticcircle.org
http://www.facebook.com/ArcticCircle.org

https://www.youtube.com/TheArcticCircle

