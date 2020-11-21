STYLISH TWINS JUMP-START THE FIRST FASHION CLUB AT IUPUI

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), sab 21 novembre 2020

The president and vice president of the IUPUI Fashion Club have been partnered since birth. Literally. Twins Skylar and Hope Martens have loved fashion ever since they used to put on shows in the living room for their parents.

Now, the seniors from Chicago are working to build up their club by bringing in the senior style editor of Seventeen Magazine, Kelsey Stiegman, and New York City stylist Audree López.

“Hope and I, ever since we were little, just always loved fashion. That was our thing,” Skylar said. “We would dress up for our parents in the living room when we were little, or my mom would try to dress us, and we’d cry if we weren’t stylish enough.”

Skylar is a senior studying marketing in the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI. She and her sister started the Fashion Club this semester and already have 40 members, she said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the weekly meetings are all on Zoom and feature guests like Stiegman and López. Skylar said having the meetings online hasn’t been ideal, but it still offers fashion-lovers a sense of community.

Skylar said although Indianapolis is an urban city, there aren’t many resources or contacts for the fashion industry.

“Besides just starting the club and having people come together who all like fashion, maybe it’ll get big enough to where IUPUI will start to consider opening resources like that,” Skylar said.