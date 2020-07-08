mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
STURGEON HYDROLYSATES ALLEVIATE DSS-INDUCED COLON COLITIS IN MICE VIA MODULATION OF NF-ĸB, MAPK, AND MICROBIOTA COMPOSITION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Sturgeon muscle byproduct collected after caviar production is usually not fully utilized, and sometimes may be discarded, causing a lot of waste. Yet dietary protein hydrolysates, which may be derived from sturgeon muscle, have been reported to have versatile beneficial biological activities. Studying the biological activities of sturgeon muscle-derived hydrolysates holds much promise for adding value to sturgeon. The current study aimed to study the therapeutic anti-inflammation effects of sturgeon muscle-derived hydrolysates using the dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced colitis model in mice, and study underlying mechanisms. Sturgeon hydrolysates (SH) administration significantly decreased DSS-induced body weight loss, disease activity index (DAI) scores, colon shortening, and colon tissue damage. SH also inhibited myeloperoxidase (MPO) activity and reduced the serum levels of IL-6, IL-1β, and TNF-α. Western blotting results revealed that SH suppressed DSS-induced activation of the NF-ĸB and MAPK pathways in the colon. Furthermore, SH partially restored the alteration of gut microbiota in colitic mice. SH increased the Bacteroidetes/Firmicutes ratio and the relative abundance of Ruminococcaceae, Porphyromonadaceae, Bacteroidates S24-7, while it decreased the abundance of potential harmful bacteria Erysipelotrichaceae and Enterococcaceae. These results suggest that SH inhibited DSS-induced colitis by regulating the NF-ĸB, MAPK pathways and modulating microbiota composition

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/m8I78aTZ1KA/C9FO02772F

