Acknowledgments

Part I – Methodology, Theory, and Context in Public Policy Research

Chapter 1 Studying Public Policy: Why and How

Public Policy Defined

Methodological Considerations for Studying Public Policy

The Policy Cycle Framework: A Problem-Solving Model of the Policy Process

The Need for Public Policy Capacity

Identifying and Studying Policy Styles and Policy Regimes

Overview of the Book

Study Questions

Further Readings

Chapter 2 Understanding Public Policy: Theoretical Approaches

Evolution of the Policy Sciences

Approaches to Public Policy Analysis: Positivism and Post-Positivism Revisited

Positivist Approaches to Policy Analysis

Post-Positivist Approaches to Policy Analysis

Reconciling the Positivist and Post-Positivist Approaches

Approaches to Public Policy Studies: Multi-Level, Multi-Disciplinary

Public Choice

Class Analysis

Pluralism

Corporatism

Neo-institutionalism

Statism

Conclusion

Study Questions

Further Readings

Chapter 3 The Policy Context: States and Societies

Institutions, Ideas, and Actors in Public Policy

The Role of Policy Ideas: Paradigms, Public Sentiments, Symbolic Frames, and Program Ideas

The Political-Economic Context

Capitalism

Liberalism

Democracy

Policy-Making in the Liberal-Democratic Capitalist State

Political-Economic Structures and Public Policy-Making

Political Systems and Public Policy

Domestic Policy Actors

The International System and Public Policy

Policy Subsystems and Policy Regimes: Integrating Institutions, Ideas, and Actors

Policy Subsystems

Conclusion

Study Questions

Further Readings

Part II – The Five Stages of the Policy Cycle

Chapter 4 Agenda-Setting: Definition and Problematics

What Is Agenda-Setting?

Issue Initiation

Issue Expansion

Agenda-Entrance

The Problematics of Agenda-Setting: Issue-Attention Dynamics

Issue-Attention in Governments and Society

Problems versus Conditions

Problem Tractability

Other Dilemmas of Policy Problems

The Substance of Agenda-Setting: Problem Construction

Objective Construction: Convergence Theory and Political Business Cycles

Subjective Construction: Ideas and Discourses

Gauging Problem Severity: Indicators and Measures

Actors and Tasks in Agenda-Setting

Epistemic Communities

Instrument Constituencies

Advocacy Coalitions

Policy Entrepreneurs and Policy Brokers

Theories of Agenda-Setting: Ideas, Actors, and Structures

Funnels of Causality

Modes of Agenda-Setting

The Multiple Streams Model and Its Evolution

Conclusion: A Policy Subsystem Conception of Agenda-Setting

Study Questions

Further Readings

Chapter 5 Policy Formulation: Identifying and Assessing Policy Alternatives

What Is Policy Formulation?

The Problematics of Policy Formulation

Procedural and Substantive Capacity Limits

Context in Policy Formulation: Design and Non-Design Orientations

The Substance of Policy Formulation: Selecting Policy Tools

Nodality, or Information-Based Policy Tools

Authority-Based Policy Tools

Treasure-Based Policy Tools

Organization-Based Policy Tools

The Formulation Challenge: Mixing and Bundling Policy Tools

Actors in Policy Formulation

Policy Advisors and Policy Advisory Systems

Instrument Constituencies

Modelling Policy Formulation

Conclusion: Policy Formulation – Opening up the Black Box

Study Questions

Further Readings

Chapter 6 Decision-Making in Public Policy: Policy Selection and Choice

What Is Decision-Making in the Public Sector?

Problematics of Decision-Making: An Unknown Future and Risks of Failure

Over- and Under-Reactions

Uncertainty, Ambiguity, Ignorance, and Incompetence

The Substance of Decision-Making: Seeking Advice and Evidence about Policy Choices

Policy Analysis

Evidence-Based Decision-Making

The Nature of Policy Choices: Negative, Positive, and Non-Decisions

Actors in the Decision-Making Process

Executive, Legislators, Judges, and Administrative Officials

Policy Networks

Theories of Decision-Making

Early Rational and Incremental Models

The Comprehensive and Bounded-Rationality Models

Incremental Model

Mixed-Scanning Models

Garbage Can Models

“Decision Accretion” Model

Conclusion: Revisiting Public Policy Decision-Making Modes

Study Questions

Further Readings

Chapter 7 Policy Implementation: Putting Policies into Effect

What Is Policy Implementation?

Policy Implementation Barriers: Perfect Implementation and the Anatomy of Failure

Barriers to Policy Implementation Originating in the Policy Context

Overcoming Policy Implementation Challenges: Understanding Policy Behaviour and the Foundations of Compliance

Tools, Targets and Policy Compliance

Uncertainty: The Need to Deal with Implementation Surprises

Implementation Capacities

Actors and Activities in Policy Implementation

How Multiple Streams Influence Actors During Implementation

The Problem Stream

The Policy Stream

The Politics Stream

The Process Stream

The Program Stream

Implementation Theories: Seeking and Informing the Logic Behind Program Design

First Generation: Borrowing from Public Administration

Second Generation: Borrowing from Organization Theory

Third Generation: Rationalist Theories and Game Theories

Fourth Generation Implementation Theory: Taking Capacity Seriously

Conclusion: Implementation Styles and Long-Term Instrument Preferences

Study Questions

Further Readings

Chapter 8 Policy Evaluation: Policy-Making as Learning

What Is Policy Evaluation?

Definition

History

Perspectives on Evaluation: Positivist and Post-Positivist

Approaches to Evaluation: Administrative and Political

Policy Evaluation as Policy Learning

Actors in the Policy Evaluation Process

Internal Evaluators

External Evaluators

Types of Policy Evaluation

Process Evaluation

Impact Evaluation

Evaluating and Assessing Policy Success and Failure

Assessing the Results of Policy Evaluation

Evaluation Criteria

Dealing with the Results of Evaluation: Policy Feedback and Policy Termination

Linking Policy Evaluation and Learning: Evaluation Styles in Government

Conclusion: The Role of Evaluation in the Policy Cycle

Study Questions

Further Readings

Part III – Long-Term Policy Dynamics

Chapter 9 Patterns of Policy Change: Between Punctuations and Increments

The Outcomes of Policy Succession

Policy Feedback

Policy Termination

Types of Policy Change

Normal Policy Change

Atypical Policy Change

Punctuated Equilibrium: Linking Normal and Atypical Policy Change

The Continued Contemporary Relevance of Studying Public Policy: Can the Policy Cycle Model Cope with Challenges from “Truthiness”?

Conclusion

Study Questions

Further Readings

Notes

References

Index