(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), gio 09 luglio 2020

Taking online college courses can present unique challenges if you’re not prepared. Join in this Zoom session to learn tips for online learning success. Note: Please fill out the Qualtrics survey, by using the link below. Once completed, you will be given the Zoom meeting link.

https://universityofalabama.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_71hlw8SxuBM7Etn

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/13138967/