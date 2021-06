(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 09 giugno 2021 (Emory Health Sciences) A new study identifies a novel biomarker indicating resilience to chronic stress. This biomarker is largely absent in people suffering from major depressive disorder, and this absence is further associated with pessimism in daily life, the study finds.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/ehs-ssa060921.php