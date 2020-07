(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 09 luglio 2020 Researchers in Indiana have developed a statewide early ASD screening and evaluation system in the primary care setting showing success in improving access to evaluations and lowering the age of diagnosis. This study is the first of its kind in the U.S. to include health care systems across an entire state.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706140859.htm