STUDY ON THE EFFECT OF SN CONCENTRATION ON THE STRUCTURAL, OPTICAL AND ELECTRICAL PROPERTIES OF (AL0.55IN0.45)2O3:SN FILMS

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06088G, Paper
Yangmei Xin, Dong Zhang, Zizhan Li, Hua Qin, Junshan Xiu, Zhao Li, Yunyan Liu, Huiqiang Liu
(Al0.55In0.45)2O3:Sn films were prepared on MgO (110) single crystalline substrates by high vacuum metal organic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE) method. Structural analysis showed that the (Al0.55In0.45)2O3:Sn films exhibited a variation…
