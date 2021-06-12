(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 12 giugno 2021
Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR02427B, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR02427B, Paper
Feihu Tan, Hua An, Ning Li, Jun Du, Zhengchun Peng
As flexible all-solid-state batteries are highly safe and lightweight, they can be considered as candidates for wearable energy sources. However, their performance needs to be first improved, which can be…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
As flexible all-solid-state batteries are highly safe and lightweight, they can be considered as candidates for wearable energy sources. However, their performance needs to be first improved, which can be…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/te_sqqlkanI/D1NR02427B