domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DONALD TRUMP RESPINGE LA RICHIESTA DI LIZ CHENEY DI ACCETTARE I…

USA, AVVOCATI TRUMP: IL LICENZIAMENTO DELLA CAUSA IN PENNSYLVANIA CI AVVICINA ALLA…

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI DI “ECONOMY OF FRANCESCO”: LA MISURA DELLO SVILUPPO…

US: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

UK GOVERNMENT-SUPPORTED MASS COVID-19 TESTING BEGINS IN MERTHYR

DALL’ACCADEMIA ALFONSIANA IL DOTTORATO HONORIS CAUSA AL CARDINALE WALTER KASPER

COME LUCI IN UN MONDO SMARRITO

L’ECONOMIA DI FRANCESCO, SMERILLI: INEDITA ALLEANZA TRA GIOVANI E ADULTI

PERCHé IN BRASILE SI TORNA A PARLARE DI RAZZISMO

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 21 NOVEMBRE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » STUDY OF THE INNER DISK OF THE HERBIG STAR MWC480

STUDY OF THE INNER DISK OF THE HERBIG STAR MWC480

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), dom 22 novembre 2020 First Author: Jamialahmadi, N.
Instruments: MIDI
ProgramIDs: 078.C-0815
BibCode: 2015Ap&SS.355..105J

The inner structure and properties (temperature, mass) of the circumstellar disk of Herbig star MWC480 are studied by stellar interferometry method used in the infrared and are interpreted using semi-analytical models. From these models, the SED (Spectral Energy Distribution) was fitted and multi-wavelength intensity map of the source were calculated. The intensity map provides the input for modeling the Keck Interferometer (KI) data in the near-infrared (near-IR) and the data of Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) with the mid-infrared instrument MIDI. We conclude that with our limited set of data, we can fit the SED, the Keck visibilities and the MIDI visibilities using a two-components disk model. Furthermore, we suspect that MWC480 has a transitional dusty disk. However, we need more MIDI observations with different baseline orientations to confirm our modeling.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/0HHIaKtxHV0/detail.php

Post collegati

THE NEAR-INFRARED COMPANION TO HD 94660 (=KQ VEL)

Redazione

TOMOGRAPHY OF COOL GIANT AND SUPERGIANT STAR ATMOSPHERES. III. VALIDATION OF THE METHOD ON VLTI/AMBER OBSERVATIONS OF THE MIRA STAR S ORI

Redazione

SPATIALLY RESOLVING THE CHEMICAL COMPOSITION OF THE PLANET BUILDING BLOCKS

Redazione

STUDY OF THE INNER DISK OF THE HERBIG STAR MWC480

Redazione

K-CLASH: STRANGULATION AND RAM PRESSURE STRIPPING IN GALAXY CLUSTER MEMBERS AT 0.3 < Z < 0.6

Redazione

THE GAIA-ESO SURVEY: AN EXTREMELY LI-RICH GIANT IN GLOBULAR CLUSTER NGC 1261

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More