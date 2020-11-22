STUDY OF THE INNER DISK OF THE HERBIG STAR MWC480

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), dom 22 novembre 2020 First Author: Jamialahmadi, N.

Instruments: MIDI

ProgramIDs: 078.C-0815

BibCode: 2015Ap&SS.355..105J

The inner structure and properties (temperature, mass) of the circumstellar disk of Herbig star MWC480 are studied by stellar interferometry method used in the infrared and are interpreted using semi-analytical models. From these models, the SED (Spectral Energy Distribution) was fitted and multi-wavelength intensity map of the source were calculated. The intensity map provides the input for modeling the Keck Interferometer (KI) data in the near-infrared (near-IR) and the data of Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) with the mid-infrared instrument MIDI. We conclude that with our limited set of data, we can fit the SED, the Keck visibilities and the MIDI visibilities using a two-components disk model. Furthermore, we suspect that MWC480 has a transitional dusty disk. However, we need more MIDI observations with different baseline orientations to confirm our modeling.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/0HHIaKtxHV0/detail.php