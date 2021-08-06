(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 Dear Cannabis Stakeholder,

A comprehensive study of Sacramento’s cannabis program and the local cannabis industry is now underway to develop recommendations on the City’s policies on cannabis land use, fiscal/economic issues, social equity, and other cannabis-related regulations. The study is being conducted by Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) and will continue through the duration of 2021. As part of its data gathering phase, EPS will be contacting a cross section of Sacramento’s cannabis businesses, CORE participants, community and neighborhood groups, and PBIDs for interviews, surveys and other requests for information.

Sincerely,

Office of Cannabis Management

Contact us:

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h26c6d30,277185a,2771f27 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h26c6d30,277185a,2771f28 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h26c6d30,277185a,2771f29 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h26c6d30,277185a,2771f2a

🔊 Listen to this