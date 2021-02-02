martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
Q. WIGHT. HOW EMERGENCY FRAMING AFFECTS THE UNITED KINGDOM’S CLIMATE GOVERNANCE.

M. GILL. IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD AND THE COMMUNICATIONS ECONOMY.

M.CZERNY. SELECTIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT ON THE RUNET AS A TOOL OF STRATEGIC…

IL PAPA AL CATHOLIC NEWS SERVICE SUL VIAGGIO IN IRAQ E LA…

IAN MACWILLIAM. ISLAMIC STATE AND JIHADIST MEDIA STRATEGIES IN THE POST-SOVIET REGION.

ACADEMIC JOURNAL “DEFENCE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS” VOL 9

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA

ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN SYRIA

STUDY LINKS INTENSIVE BP LOWERING TO REDUCED CV RISK IN PATIENTS EXPOSED TO AIR POLLUTION

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center) In the study ‘The Benefits of Intensive Versus Standard Blood Pressure Treatment According to Fine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Exposure’ published this week in the journal Hypertension, researchers at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine found intensive BP lowering is effective in reducing cardiovascular risk in patients exposed to high levels of air pollution.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uhcm-sli020121.php

WHY IT IS HARDER FOR BRAZILIANS OF AFRICAN DESCENT TO FIND BONE MARROW DONORS

UMASS AMHERST RESEARCHERS DISCOVER MATERIALS CAPABLE OF SELF-PROPULSION

WHY ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT CELLS PERSIST

STUDY LINKS INTENSIVE BP LOWERING TO REDUCED CV RISK IN PATIENTS EXPOSED TO AIR POLLUTION

DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF LIBRARY OPERATIONS, NATIONAL LIBRARY OF MEDICINE

THE ENERGY LANDSCAPE GOVERNS DUCTILITY IN DISORDERED MATERIALS

