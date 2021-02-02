STUDY LINKS INTENSIVE BP LOWERING TO REDUCED CV RISK IN PATIENTS EXPOSED TO AIR POLLUTION

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center) In the study ‘The Benefits of Intensive Versus Standard Blood Pressure Treatment According to Fine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Exposure’ published this week in the journal Hypertension, researchers at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine found intensive BP lowering is effective in reducing cardiovascular risk in patients exposed to high levels of air pollution.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uhcm-sli020121.php