(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 09 giugno 2021 (Wildlife Conservation Society) A new study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has updated the global population estimate for the Critically Endangered Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) — the world’s largest gorilla subspecies — to 6,800 individuals from a previous global estimate of 3,800 individuals.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/wcs-shf060921.php