(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 28 agosto 2020 A new study found that teen drivers and drivers 65 years and older – two age groups at a higher risk of being involved in an automobile accident – are more likely to be driving vehicles that are less safe, putting them at even higher risk of injury. The findings underscore the need for these groups to prioritize driving the safest vehicle they can afford.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827101831.htm