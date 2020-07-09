giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
STUDY EXPLAINS POTENTIAL CAUSES FOR ‘HAPPY HYPOXIA’ CONDITION IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 09 luglio 2020 A new research study provides possible explanations for COVID-19 patients who present with extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, but no signs of dyspnea (difficulty breathing). This new understanding of the condition, known as silent hypoxemia or ‘happy hypoxia,’ could prevent unnecessary intubation and ventilation in patients during the current and expected second wave of coronavirus.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702144732.htm

