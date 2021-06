(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 20 giugno 2021 (American Society for Microbiology) Although two SARS-CoV-2 variants are associated with higher transmission, patients with these variants show no evidence of higher viral loads in their upper respiratory tracts compared to the control group, a Johns Hopkins School of Medicine study found.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/asfm-sep061721.php