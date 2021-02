(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 febbraio 2021 (RCSI) A study has described genetic changes in patients with the most common form of hereditary kidney disease that affects an estimated 12.5 million people worldwide. The research, which focussed on Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) in Ireland, provides insights into PKD that will assist doctors and patients in the management of this of inherited condition.

