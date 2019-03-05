(AGENPARL) – Bruxelles mar 05 marzo 2019

The study surveys generic economic impact studies on services in the single market, summarizes the achievements of the EU legislator in the single services market in the period 2010 – 2018 as well as the principal non-legislative initiatives, discusses the estimated economic benefits of those achievements up to 2018 and attempts to identify the potential for further economic benefits in the near future. Suggestions for continued and new initiatives for the single services market are provided.

This document was prepared by Policy Department A: Economic and Scientific Policy, at the request of the Committee for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection.

Source : © European Union, 2019 – EP

