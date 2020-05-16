sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

LA GRATITUDINE DEL LIBANO PER L’AIUTO DEL PAPA AI GIOVANI

IL MONDO DELLA MUSICA PIANGE IL MAESTRO EZIO BOSSO

LIST OF EVENTS OF MAJOR IMPORTANCE FOR SOCIETY REVIEWED

PRESIDENT AND MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN AND SECURITY POLICY DISCUSS FINLAND’S NATO…

LIVESTREAM Q&A: DISINFORMATION IN ASIA

DISCUSSION VIDEO: RUSSIA’S FOOTPRINT IN THE WESTERN BALKAN INFORMATION ENVIRONMENT

NORDIC MINISTERS OF THE INTERIOR DISCUSS EASING RESTRICTIONS ON BORDER TRAFFIC

GLI SFOLLATI INTERNI SONO I PIù A RISCHIO COVID: INVESTIRE NELLA PACE

DE PALO: FRANCESCO CONOSCE IL CUORE DELLE FAMIGLIE

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EUROPEAN…

Agenparl

STUDY CAPTURES FIRST NATIONAL PICTURE OF COVID-19 PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), sab 16 maggio 2020

14 May 2020

Researchers have captured the first national snapshot of COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs around the country since the outbreak hit Australian shores on March 14th.

To date, at least 103 patients have been admitted to intensive care units in Australia with either confirmed or strongly suspected COVID-19, while at least 46 more ICU patients await test results. Men were twice as likely to be admitted to ICU than women (67% vs 31%), and people over 60 make up over 69% of admissions.

The data is being collected as part of the Monash University-led SPRINT-SARI Australia study – a major international collaboration with the University of Oxford, and endorsed by the WHO. The study is being administered by the team at the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Research Centre (ANZIC-RC). It provides imperative insights into the ability of Australia’s health system to cope with a pandemic – measured in part by the ability of hospital ICU’s to respond to the sickest patients. It also provides a benchmark for global comparison.

Read more on the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/articles/study-captures-first-national-picture-of-covid-19-patients-in-intensive-care-units

Post collegati

NEW RECYCLABLE MATERIAL COULD REVOLUTIONISE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Redazione

STUDY CAPTURES FIRST NATIONAL PICTURE OF COVID-19 PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

Redazione

REACTIVATING OUR AUSTRALIAN CAMPUSES

Redazione

OPINION: WILL $50B BUDGET BOOST ARDERN’S CHANCES OF RE-ELECTION?

Redazione

THE EU’S CORONAVIRUS SHOCK: THE BALANCE BETWEEN INTELLIGENCE AND POLICY FAILURES

Redazione

PROGETTO MUSEI APERTI – ATTIVITà DIDATTICHE ONLINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More