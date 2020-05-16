STUDY CAPTURES FIRST NATIONAL PICTURE OF COVID-19 PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), sab 16 maggio 2020

14 May 2020

Researchers have captured the first national snapshot of COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs around the country since the outbreak hit Australian shores on March 14th.

To date, at least 103 patients have been admitted to intensive care units in Australia with either confirmed or strongly suspected COVID-19, while at least 46 more ICU patients await test results. Men were twice as likely to be admitted to ICU than women (67% vs 31%), and people over 60 make up over 69% of admissions.

The data is being collected as part of the Monash University-led SPRINT-SARI Australia study – a major international collaboration with the University of Oxford, and endorsed by the WHO. The study is being administered by the team at the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Research Centre (ANZIC-RC). It provides imperative insights into the ability of Australia’s health system to cope with a pandemic – measured in part by the ability of hospital ICU’s to respond to the sickest patients. It also provides a benchmark for global comparison.

