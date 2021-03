(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (ONTARIO – CANADA), sab 13 marzo 2021

An experimental study carried out by an international team of engineers and physicists has added more evidence for the value of masks made with three layers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and similar diseases.

The results were published recently in Science Advances.

