STUDIES ON GOLD(I) AND GOLD(III) ALCOHOL FUNCTIONALISED NHC COMPLEXES

lun 08 marzo 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00387A, Paper
Helgi Freyr Jonsson, Andreas Orthaber, Anne Fiksdahl
Five pairs of novel chiral alcohol functionalised gold(I) and gold(III) NHC complexes derived from chiral amino alcohols, were synthesized and characterised (NMR, IR, HRMS). Single crystal X-ray diffraction data of…
