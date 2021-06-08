(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01677F, Paper

Gianluca Accorsi, Agostina Lina Capodilupo, Rosa M Claramunt, Guy James Clarkson, M. Angeles Farran, Francesco Gatti, Salvador Leon Cabanillas, Silvia Venturi

The synthesis, photophysical properties and E/Z photoisomerization kinetics in solution and in the solid state of a series of three new 3-(-aryl)-1,1,1-trifluoro-3-(2-phenylhydrazono)propan-2-ones (1a-c, Scheme 1) are reported here. Both, E…

