Students to present their degree projects at Xjobbsmässan

By Redazione
(AGENPARL) – JÃ¶NKÃ¶PING mar 28 giugno 2022 During Xjobbsmässan (the Xjob fair) on 3 June at Campus Arena, the final year students at the School of Engineering (JTH), Jönköping University (JU), will present their degree projects for among others the regional business community. The fair will take place at Campus Arena and the last day to register is 27 May.

Fonte/Source: http://ju.se/en/about-us/contact-and-press/press/news/news-archive/2022-05-23-students-to-present-their-degree-projects-at-xjobbsmassan.html

