STUDENTS AT RISK OF POVERTY HAVE INCREASED SOMEWHAT IN THE 2010S

At the beginning of the 2010s, the share of students at risk of poverty was 27.7 per cent and at the end of the decade 30.3 per cent. The at-risk-of-poverty rate of unemployed persons has varied considerably over the decade, but at the end of the decade the rate was almost on level with 2010, over 40 per cent. The at-risk-of-poverty rate of the entire population has fallen since the beginning of the decade. These data derive from Statistics Finlands income distribution statistics sample.

