STRUCTURES AND ESTEROLYTIC REACTIVITY OF NOVEL BINUCLEAR COPPER(II) COMPLEXES WITH REDUCED L-SERINE SCHIFF BASES AS MIMIC CARBOXYLESTERASES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020

Three novel binuclear copper (II) complexes with reduced L-serine Schiff bases were synthesized, and their structures were analyzed with single crystal X-ray diffraction and DFT calculation. Crystal data reveal all of these binuclear complexes are chiral. Both of 5-halogenated (bromo- and chloro-) binuclear complexes exhibit right-hand helix structural character. Interestingly, 5-methyl-containing analogue constructs a two-dimensional pore structure. In this paper, esterolysis reactivity of the as-prepared complexes show that in the hydrolysis of p-nitrophenyl acetate (PNPA) these three complexes provide 26, 18, 40-fold rate acceleration as compared to spontaneous hydrolysis of PNPA at pH 7.0, respectively. Under selected conditions, in buffered aqueous solution excess three orders of magnitude rate enhancement were observed for the catalytic hydrolysis of another carboxylic ester, p-nitrophenyl picolinate (PNPP). Furthermore, these complexes efficiently promote the PNPP hydrolysis in a micellar solution of cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), giving rise to excess four orders of magnitude rate enhancement which is approximate 2.0~3.2 times higher than that in buffer.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/bZJkU3tTmys/D0DT01823F

