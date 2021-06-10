(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC02543K, Communication

Yusong Wang, Say Li Kong, Xiaodi Su

A rapid dual probe-based fluorimetric assay was developed to detect deletion mutation in circulating tumor DNA, through structure-selective isothermal amplification and pattern recognition. This method can detect both homozygous and…

