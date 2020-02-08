8 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

DOES CHILD MARRIAGE MATTER FOR GROWTH?

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2020

UK IS TAKING FORWARD FUTURE TRADE AND INVESTMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH JAPAN

THIRD OF FTSE 100 BOARD MEMBERS NOW WOMEN, BUT BUSINESS SECRETARY SAYS…

MACROECONOMIC POLICY, PRODUCT MARKET COMPETITION, AND GROWTH: THE INTANGIBLE INVESTMENT CHANNEL

MONETARY POLICY IMPLEMENTATION: OPERATIONAL ISSUES FOR COUNTRIES WITH EVOLVING MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORKS

ADAPTING TOOLS TO COMBAT TERRORIST THREATS

DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (DUA) AVAILABLE FOR EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS

MEASURING OUTPUT GAP: IS IT WORTH YOUR TIME?

Home » STRUCTURE-RELATED ELECTROCHEMICAL PERFORMANCE OF ORGANOSULFUR COMPOUNDS FOR LITHIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

STRUCTURE-RELATED ELECTROCHEMICAL PERFORMANCE OF ORGANOSULFUR COMPOUNDS FOR LITHIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), sab 08 febbraio 2020

Lithium-sulfur batteries (Li-S batteries) are promising next-generation energy storage devices due to their high theoretical energy density, low cost, and environmental compatibility. When trying to convert experiment into practice, one finds that sulfur cathodes, especially a cyclic octasulfur cathode, and lithium metal anodes present several problems, including sulfur shuttling, the fact that S is an insulator, complex 16-electron reactions, and the formation of lithium dendrites. In recent years, organosulfur compounds have been extensively investigated for Li-S batteries in order to solve these problems and understand the electrochemical process during their redox reactions. This review aims to summarize the different functions of organosulfur compounds, and figure out a guideline for understanding and using them in Li-S batteries. The organosulfur compounds currently used as active materials are classified into three types based on their electrochemical behavior, and design principles of the molecular and polymer structures of organosulfur compounds are concluded. Based on these design principles, we summarize how to control their electrochemical performance, and suggest possible electrochemical mechanisms and other characteristics. Finally, we propose guidelines for the development of promising organosulfur compounds using emerging technologies, including advanced characterization techniques, innovative ways of synthesis of such compounds, and machine-learning techniques.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/Gxr_GL1V8jk/C9EE03848E

Related posts

ST 5722 2020 INIT

Redazione

STRUCTURE-RELATED ELECTROCHEMICAL PERFORMANCE OF ORGANOSULFUR COMPOUNDS FOR LITHIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES

Redazione

MAN OF THE YEAR BEN PLATT GETS A MUSICAL TOUR OF FARKAS HALL

Redazione

[BASEBALL] CELTS FIGHT HARD IN DOUBLEHEADER LOSS TO HOWARD PAYNE

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS GENOME POSTED ON THE UCSC GENOME BROWSER

Redazione

MEDIA ADVISORY – INFORMAL MEETING EU-WESTERN BALKANS, 16 FEBRUARY 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More