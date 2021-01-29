sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
STRUCTURE FIRE IN RADISSON HEIGHTS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

At approximately 5:30 this morning the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a structure fire in the 3100 block of Radcliffe Crescent in the southeast community of Radisson Heights. On arrival, crews saw smoke in the vicinity of the Radisson Village townhouse complex and were able to quickly locate the source. Firefighters forced entry to a two story townhome to find dense smoke and fire on the main floor. Fire crews were able to quickly deploy hose lines and bring the fire under control.

The adjacent units in the multifamily occupancy were evacuated as a precaution, while firefighters searched the affected unit for occupants. Search of the townhome revealed that there were no residents inside, and crews were able to contain the fire to the unit and area of origin. There are no injuries on scene, and there is no damage to the attached units. The evacuated occupants in the adjacent units will be able to reenter their homes shortly while an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Fire crews will remain on scene for the next several hours, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors can save lives, make sure yours are tested regularly.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/structure-fire-in-radisson-heights/

