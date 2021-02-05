STRUCTURE FACTOR LINESHAPE MODEL GIVES APPROXIMATE NANOSCALE RANGE OF POLAR AGGREGATES IN THE IONIC LIQUID N-METHYL-N-PROPYLPYRROLIDINIUM BIS(TRIFLUORMETHYLSULFONYL)IMIDE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04907G, Communication

Ralph A. Wheeler, Emily E. Dalbey

A Lorentzian lineshape model is developed and tested for the charge alternation peak in X-ray structure factors calculated from MD simulations for N-methyl-N-propylpyrrolidinium bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide. Applying the model to published, experimental…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/eXnN6XAqNBo/D0CP04907G