STRUCTURAL PROPERTIES OF THE CHELATING AGENT 2,6-BIS(1-(3-HYDROXYPROPYL)-1,2,3-TRIAZOL-4-YL)PYRIDINE: A COMBINED XRD AND DFT STRUCTURAL STUDY

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19629-19635
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04142D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Greta Colombo Dugoni, Alberto Baggioli, Antonino Famulari, Alessandro Sacchetti, Javier Martí-Rujas, Mario Mariani, Elena Macerata, Eros Mossini, Andrea Mele
Dispersion corrected DFT analysis in combination with single crystal X-ray structural analysis provides insights into the ability of PTD to chelate metal ions of radiotoxic waste from nuclear fuel.
