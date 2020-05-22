STRUCTURAL PROPERTIES OF THE CHELATING AGENT 2,6-BIS(1-(3-HYDROXYPROPYL)-1,2,3-TRIAZOL-4-YL)PYRIDINE: A COMBINED XRD AND DFT STRUCTURAL STUDY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 22 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19629-19635

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04142D, Paper

Greta Colombo Dugoni, Alberto Baggioli, Antonino Famulari, Alessandro Sacchetti, Javier Martí-Rujas, Mario Mariani, Elena Macerata, Eros Mossini, Andrea Mele

Dispersion corrected DFT analysis in combination with single crystal X-ray structural analysis provides insights into the ability of PTD to chelate metal ions of radiotoxic waste from nuclear fuel.

