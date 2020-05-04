STRUCTURAL, OPTICAL AND PHOTOCATALYTIC PROPERTIES OF ERBIUM (ER3+) AND YTTRIUM (Y3+) DOPED TIO2 THIN FILMS WITH REMARKABLE SELF-CLEANING SUPER-HYDROPHILIC PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17247-17254
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02242J, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Raquel da Silva Cardoso, Suélen Maria de Amorim, Gidiane Scaratti, Camilla Daniela Moura-Nickel, Rodrigo Peralta Muniz Moreira, Gianluca Li Puma, Regina de Fatima Peralta Muniz Moreira
The self-cleaning and super hydrophilic properties of pristine TiO2 and of TiO2 doped with Er3+ or Y3+ transparent thin films deposited onto glass substrates were investigated.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
